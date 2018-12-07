As polls end today, Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to stay alert on EVMs

Rahul Gandhi

Congress party president Rahul Gandhi today urged party workers to stay vigilant after the polling ends in Rajasthan and Telangana today. Sending a message to party cadres through official twitter account he referred to recent reports that EVMs had reached strongrooms 48 hours late.

He tweeted from his official account, “Congress party workers, be vigilant after polls close today. In MP, EVM’s behaved strangely after polling: Some stole and vanished for 2 days! Others slipped away and were found drinking in a hotel. In Modi’s India, the EVMs have mysterious powers Stay alert!”

The party on November 30 had protested outside the collection centres after EVMs had reached late. Yesterday, the Election Commission ordered removal of returning officer in the Khurai Assembly constituency. Recently, the poll body had removed his assistant. The election in the state was held on November 28.

There were reports that machines were kept in Khurai, from where state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh is contesting. On December 11, the Congress alleged that EVMs were taken to a hotel owned by the minister before being taken to the collection centre. The electoral officer of the state in response had said that machines were not taken or voting but were kept safely as “reserve”.

On Wednesday Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Congress was running a campaign of EVM tampering as it was defeat in the assembly elections. He had also said that there was no reason to doubt the integrity of the poll body.

“A desperate Congress (is) trying to find excuse for its (imminent) defeat. For Congress, everybody including EC, officials, employees and police, is dishonest. Whom Congress will trust? It is trying to create an atmosphere of doubt,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Pointing out that tampering of EVMs was no child’s play he had said as per the agency, “There is media…people are aware nobody can tamper with (an) EVM. Ye koi gudde-gudiya ka khel hai, koi bhi bula kar chhedchhad kar dega? (It is not a child’s play). This is technically impossible” .