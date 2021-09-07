Apna Dal, BJP’s ally in Uttar Pradesh, extends support to protesting farmers; calls for talks

Apna Dal, an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has voiced its support for the farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm laws.

Apna Dal, an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has voiced its support for the farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm laws. Party chief Anupriya Patel said that issues of farmers need to be addressed sensitively.

“Our party has always stood with farmers. Any problem of farmers must be addressed sensitively. Any issue can be resolved through discussion with the Govt,” said Patel, a Union Minister in the Union Cabinet.

Apna Dal adds to the list of BJP allies who have voiced their support for the protesting farmers and have called for holding talks to resolve the stalemate.

Our party has always stood with farmers. Any problem of farmers must be addressed sensitively. Any issue can be resolved through discussion with the Govt: Union Minister & Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel in Lucknow on farmers protest pic.twitter.com/jrmy7yV6Kp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2021

On Sunday, MP Varun Gandhi called for “re-engagement” with the protesting farmers. “Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground,” the Pilibhit MP tweeted as farmer leaders spearheading the protests against the contentious farm laws held a massive rally in Muzaffarnagar.

The ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar is followed by another such rally in Haryana’s Karnal which is being held today to protest against the lathicharge on protesting farmers last month.

The BJP has reiterated its stand on the contentious farm laws, saying that the farmer unions were not willing to sit on the table to find a middle ground. The Centre has indicated that the demand of repealing the farm laws was not reasonable. Over 10 rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers have been held so far, but no conclusion has been reached.

Thousands of farmers, protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, gathered at the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday. The farmers reiterated their resolution that the protest will continue till their demands, which include repeal of farm laws are accepted by the government.