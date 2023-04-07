Anil Antony will be thrown out from BJP like ‘curry leaves’, father in shock, says brother Ajith

A day after Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran leader AK Antony, joined the BJP, his brother Ajith on Friday called his decision “impulsive” and said that the saffron party will throw him out like “curry leaves”.

Anil Antony, who resigned from the Congress in January, joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Anil, who headed the Digital Media Cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, criticised the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots and PM Modi, calling the London-headquartered media house “a state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices” against India.

Ajith told reporters that the family did not have a hint that he was joining BJP, and family members were shocked when they saw the news on TV channels on Thursday, adding that his father was devastated when he saw Anil accept the BJP membership in New Delhi.

“Papa (A K Antony) was seen sitting with utmost pain in a corner of the house. I have never ever seen him so weak like this in my life. He did not shed tears, that’s all,” Ajith said, as quoted by PTI.

Ajith said that after his tweet on the BBC documentary, he received several abusive calls from unknown Congress party workers which might had hurt him.

Also Read A K Antony’s son opposes controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots

“I thought he would stay away from the (Congress) party out of anger, but I never ever thought that he would go to the BJP. The decision was a totally unexpected one,” he said.

Citing the example of Alphons Kannanthanam and Tom Vadakkan, who had joined the BJP a few years ago, Ajith said BJP would use everyone temporarily and throw them out like used curry leaves, and said, “He probably would have gone, as he felt that it would be good for him. But, I will say again and again that they (BJP) will throw him out like curry leaves.”

Following Anil’s announcement, a visibly emotional Congress stalwart AK Antony called his son’s decision “really painful”, and a “wrong decision”.