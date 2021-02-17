Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Live Updates: Voting underway for 2,639 sarpanches in Phase 3

AP Panchayat Election 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes would be taken up after 4 pm. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 3 Voting Live Updates: Voting is underway in Andhra Pradesh to elect 2,639 sarpanches and 19,553 village ward members in the third phase of elections to the gram panchayats. Of the 3,221 village sarpanch posts in the third phase, 579 had gone unopposed. A total of 11,753 of 31,516 ward members were also elected unanimously. In one gram panchayat each in Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and West Godavari districts, no nominations were filed for the sarpanch posts. Thus, polling will be held for 2,639 posts only. A total of 7,757 candidates were in the fray for these sarpanch posts. Also, no nominations were filed for 210 ward members posts out of the total of 19,763. Elections are being held only for 19,553 wards.

The polling started at 6.30 am and will conclude till 3.30 pm. Over 55.75 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has informed that 26,851 polling stations have been set up under 160 revenue mandals in 13 districts. Of these, 1,977 polling stations were in the Maoist-affected areas, while 3,127 have been classified as hypersensitive and 4,118 sensitive polling stations.

Read More