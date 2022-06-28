AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair sent to 4-day police custody over 2018 tweet

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair to four days’ policer custody for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets in March 2018. The police had sought a five-day custody of Zubair.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets. Earlier this month, a case against Zubair was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), K P S Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell).

In March 2018, Zubair had shared an image from Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s classic ‘Kissi Se Na Kehna’. It shows a hotel signboard that reads ‘Hanuman Hotel’ in Hindi, but paint marks suggest it was earlier called ‘Honeymoon Hotel’. Zubair wrote with the image, “Before 2014: Honeymoon Hotel, After 2014: Hanuman Hotel”, in what appeared to be a dig at the BJP coming to power in 2014.

Zubair’s lawyer Vrinda Grover, however, rubbished the claim that he edited the image and said there was no basis to charges of hurting religious sentiments or promoting enmity. “This is not a place of worship. It is joke on honeymooners… The entire case borders on absurdity.”

“What has happened between 2018-2022 because of this tweet?… My client is being targeted for his work. He may be challenging people who are powerful but that can’t be a reason for his harassment,” she told the court.