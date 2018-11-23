Telangana Assembly Elections: Akbaruddin Owaisi on strong wicket in Chandrayangutta

Akbaruddin Owaisi (PTI)

An AIMIM strongman known for his fiery speeches, challenged by a wrestler fielded by the Congress and a woman BJP activist sparks are flying in Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency, part of the Muslim-dominated Old City here. Victorious from this segment since 1999, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the floor leader of AIMIM in the dissolved Assembly, is seeking his fifth term in the December 7 Assembly elections, and indications are that he would well make it. Pitted against him are Congress nominee Esa Bin Obaid Misri, a wrestler and bodybuilder, and BJP’s Syed Shahezadi, who was a leader of ABVP, the student wing of the Amit Shah-led party, both debutants in assembly elections.

There are 15 contestants in the fray, including from AIMIM’s (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) traditional political rival in Old City area, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT). “I challenge: Has Chandrayangutta got the best roads in Old City or not?,” Owaisi says as he meets voters on campaign trail, listing development works in the constituency, particularly those relating to roads and building schools.

Another common feature of electioneering of Akbaruddin, the younger brother of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, is his repeated attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP, RSS and Sangh Pariwar on various issues including demonetisation, GST, job creation and rising prices. Misri said the people want change and he has positioned himself as the “option. The 49-year-old Misri, who won awards and medals in bodybuilding competitions and is now a businessman, introduces himself as “Aapka Bhai, aapka dost” to the electorate and promises to carry out developmental works in the segment ‘honestly’ by remaining in the midst of the public and accessible to them. He alleged there are no major developmental works in Chandrayangutta, which is facing drainage problems, and main roads are in dilapidated condition.

“All communities will vote for me because I am not seeking votes in the name of hate politics,” Misri said, in an apparent dig at Akbarduddin, who had been arrested in 2013 over his alleged hate speeches. The 26-year-old Shahezadi, alleged that there has been no improvement in the condition of common people in Chandrayangutta and other parts of the old city though AIMIM has been elected for the past two decades. Several voters said the victory run of Owaisi would continue in Chandrayangutta, which has a total electorate of over 2.86 lakh.

“Every time AIMIM wins and this time also it will win, whoever may be the other contesting candidates,” an elderly man said. “We have been voting MIM and will continue to vote MIM,” another voter said, suggesting that Owaisi may have a smooth sailing this time also.