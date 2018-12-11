  • Rajasthan

    Cong 95
    BJP 81
    RLM 0
    OTH 23

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 102
    Cong 117
    BSP 5
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 59
    BJP 22
    JCC 9
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 87
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 2
    OTH 8

  • Mizoram

    MNF 29
    Cong 6
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Ajay Singh, Churhat constituency result Live: Congress or BJP, who will win this Vidhan Sabha constituency

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 12:16 PM

Ajay Singh, Churhat constituency result Live: Ajay Singh is the leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly. Singh has remained a vocal force in the Assembly for Congress.

ajay singh, churhat constituency election result, election result churhat madhya pradesh, churhat election result live updates, churhat election results, ajay singh election resultAjay Singh, Churhat constituency result Live: A close contest is expected between the BJP and Congress in the MP elections.

Ajay Singh, Churhat constituency result Live: Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh is contesting from the Churhat constituency. Ajay Singh is the leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly. Singh has remained a vocal force in the Assembly for Congress. The saffron party has fielded Shardendu Tiwary from this seat. However, Singh is considered a heavyweight here and may have cakewalk again. An anti-incumbency wave against the BJP might also work in favour of Singh. Ajay Singh had defeated BJP’s Tiwari with a comfortable margin. All in all, Singh has defeated Tiwari twice before. The rivalry between the two leaders goes back generations.

A close contest is expected between the BJP and Congress in the MP elections. The results will be declared December 11. Any party will need to cross the magic figure of 116 in order to win elections.

Assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Elections
