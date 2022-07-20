AAP moves Supreme Court challenging delay in MCD elections, hearing today

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenging the postponement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Wednesday. The postponement was challenged on the grounds of delimitation of MCD wards.

Taking note of the plea, a bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices Krishnna Murari and Hima Kohli posted the matter for hearing today. “Delimitation should not be the sole reason to defer MCD polls. Please post this writ petition along with the contempt plea tomorrow before the bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar,” advocate Shadan Farasat, representing AAP in the Supreme Court, told the bench.

A separate bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar is already hearing a contempt plea for deferring municipal polls in Delhi on Wednesday, said Shadan, while seeking to tag the AAP’s plea along with one pending for hearing today.

“Post along with the contempt plea,” the CJI said.

On March 9, 2022, the Election Commission had called a press conference to announce the schedule of the Delhi civic body polls in April this year, but deferred it at the last moment. Later, the Centre passed a proposal to merge the three Municipal Corporations of the national capital.

The development did not go down well with AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who accused the Centre of using the delimitation process as an excuse to deliberately postpone the civic body polls. “Can they cancel municipal elections citing this reason? If today they are doing this with a small election, in future they might cancel state and national elections too,” he had said in Delhi Assembly last month.