Tata Consumer enters nutraceutical segment

By Kritika Arora

Entering into the health supplements segment, Tata Consumer Products has launched Tata GoFit , which is a plant-based protein powder targeted at women on their journey to be fitter.

With 18 grams of protein per 25 grams serving, Tata GoFitis available in two pack sizes of 500g, and 1 kg that are priced between Rs 1,599 to Rs 3,099.

Commenting on the launch, Deepika Bhan, President – Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products, told FE that the overall nutraceutical market is fast evolving into fast moving consumer goods category, and Tata Consumer is focused on smaller part of it, that is the protein part which in itself is Rs 3,000 crore market, and within that plant protein is about Rs 500 crore market.

While not giving a volumes expectation from the category for the next year or so, Bhan, however, said the segment is expected to leapfrog in coming years and the company is expecting a compound annual growth rate of 15-20% in the category given the growth seen in health and wellness segment.

“We are excited about medium term volume potential,” she said.

Commenting on which other products Tata Consumer would launch in the segment in the next two years, Bhan said that having launched plant protein powder first, the company would first focus to learn and grow from this segment and in time would be looking at other innovation.

Tata Consumer feels that for now, right route for growth in this category is organic but it would not shy away from any assessing any opportunities that would come its way.

Many mainstream companies like Marico and Parag Milk Foods also have their own products in the growing nutraceutical segment, for instance, Marico has meal replacement beverage and Parag Milk Foods sells whey protein range, but Bhan said that with plant-based protein powder– GoFit, Tata Consumer has a differentiated product that is focused on women’s health.

“We have a differentiated point of entry, our inspiration has come from protein powders who are not particularly focused on women’s fitness needs. Quite frequently they play to high performance indexes. So our unique selling point is that we are focused on community first brand for women , and its extreme fitness . It about women across the spectrum of their fitness journey,” Bhan said.

Tata GoFit product is currently available on e-commerce sites and company’s direct-to-consumer website but Bhan said that the company will go omni-channel for the product in due course of time.

“At this moment, category operates significantly online, therefore, we have ensured that our first marketplace is online. But we will expand omni-channel. We hope that by next year we get better retail distribution,” Bhan said.