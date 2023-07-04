scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

USFDA gives tentative approval to Lupin’s HIV/AIDS drug

This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.

Written by Health Desk
Lupin, Lupin Limited, HIV/AIDS, drugs, generic drugs, healthcare news, pharma news,
Lupin Limited.

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Tuesday announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Dolutegravir Tablets for Oral Suspension, 5 mg.

According to the company’s press statement, it is the generic equivalent of Tivicay PD Tablets for Oral Suspension, 5 mg of ViiV Healthcare Company.

Also Read

Dolutegravir is an antiretroviral medication used, together with other medications, to treat HIV/AIDS.

Also Read

This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.

Dolutegravir Tablets for Oral Suspension (RLD Tivicay PD) had estimated annual sales of $1 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT March 2023).

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 17:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS