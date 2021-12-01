Indian pharma upbeat as USFDA panel backs Covid-19 pill; focus now on Indian regulator

It typically needs to be administered at an early stage during the onset of the virus and today almost a dozen Indian pharma companies are ready with the product that has been developed by Merck Sharpe Dohme (or MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

By:December 1, 2021 1:22 PM
covid 19 pillThere are multiple dimensions to the drug and its manufacturing and marketing from an Indian perspective including supplies to some of the emerging markets that the Indian companies could potentially tap. (Representational image)

A lot seems to be riding on the only known at-home treatment at the moment for Covid-19 for Indian pharma with reports of a panel of experts to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) opting to authorise its use. Though not a miracle drug, molnupiravir, as the oral drug is called, is arguably an important source of hope for those coping with Covid-19 (there is another drug that global pharma giant Pfizer is also trying to bring in). Molnupiravir typically needs to be administered at an early stage during the onset of the virus and today almost a dozen Indian pharma companies are ready with the product that has been developed by Merck Sharpe Dohme (or MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Though some making it under a licensing arrangement with MSD and others without. All eyes are now on the Indian drug regulator, who now has to have a subject expert committee constituted and a meeting organised to review it and hopefully recommend the authorisation to make and market the drug in India. This again could take a couple of weeks if all is put in place immediately.

These developments could be crucial in the current uncertain time with concerns around the new virus variant and whether it will supplant the dreaded delta variant and if at all there will be a third wave in India. Nothing is known for sure as yet since experts are still trying to study the new variant.

There are multiple dimensions to the drug and its manufacturing and marketing from an Indian perspective including supplies to some of the emerging markets that the Indian companies could potentially tap. There are couple of Indian companies that are among the key authorised API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturers for MSD, one of them for the regulated (developed) markets and the other for the emerging markets. Then, there are several, almost a dozen Indian pharma companies that will be making and marketing the pill. The Medicine Patent Pool (MPP) and MSD have already entered into a licence agreement with Hyderabad-based Laurus Labs for making the APIs for molnupiravir in a bid to increase its broad access in low and middle income countries. Laurus, which has already been partnering with the MPP in HIV and Hepatitis-C medicines, is now awaiting a licence from the MPP for this. And again in May this year, Divi’s Laboratories, another Hyderabad-based company, had informed the bourses that Divi’s has become MSD’s authorized manufacturer for Molnupiravir API and was allowed to supply this API to MSD’s voluntary licensing (VL) partners in India.

Aditya Khemka, a long time watcher of the Indian healthcare sector, currently fund manager at InCred PMS and formerly the pharma analyst and healthcare fund manager at DSP Mutual Fund, sees multiple dimensions of the development for Indian pharma. He says, “molnupiravir is yet another instance that showcases Indian companies as champions in drug manufacture for global markets. Divi’s is doing the APIs for the developed markets and Laurus Labs, in our understanding, is to make the APIs for the emerging markets. However, from the perspective of marketing and selling of the drug, there is no single winner and there are multiple Indian companies with different strengths across geographies. For instance, Sun Pharma is a leader in the Indian market, whereas Torrent Pharmaceuticals is strong in the Brazil, Dr Reddy’s has strengths in the Russian market whereas Cipla in South Africa. So, we do not see one clear leader and we will see all of them sharing revenues based on their individual geographical presence. In all, it is a good opportunity for Indian pharma and perhaps a bigger manufacturing opportunity for companies like Divi’s and Laurus Labs.”

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

World AIDS Day -WHO South-East Asia Region joins global calls to end inequalities and end AIDS

World AIDS Day -WHO South-East Asia Region joins global calls to end inequalities and end AIDS

PCHFL and API Holdings partner to offer financing solutions for evolving healthcare ecosystem in India

PCHFL and API Holdings partner to offer financing solutions for evolving healthcare ecosystem in India

Aster DM Healthcare receive JCI accreditation for its homecare division Aster@Home

Aster DM Healthcare receive JCI accreditation for its homecare division Aster@Home

Sputnik V shows 80% efficacy against Covid in San Marino from 6th through 8th month after administering second dose

Sputnik V shows 80% efficacy against Covid in San Marino from 6th through 8th month after administering second dose

National Health Authority invites suggestions on consultation paper on health data retention policy

National Health Authority invites suggestions on consultation paper on health data retention policy

Centre For Sight unveils plans for optical retail chain with 500 centres over the next five years

Centre For Sight unveils plans for optical retail chain with 500 centres over the next five years

Experts deliberate on enhancing culture of research in India on concluding day of Global Innovation Summit-2021

Experts deliberate on enhancing culture of research in India on concluding day of Global Innovation Summit-2021

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain