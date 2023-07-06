scorecardresearch
BDR Pharma launches new drug for Philadelphia chromosome-positive leukemia

Over the years, World Health Organization has worked towards focusing on childhood cancer survival rate and aims to double the global cure rate of various other cancers.

Rare childhood cancer subtype, Ph+ ALL, is found in 3-4% of pediatric cases and 25% of adult cases. In India, only 20% to 40% of adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients are Ph+

BDR Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced the launch of Nilotinib for a rare subtype of the most common childhood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

PH+ Leukemia, encompassing Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) are infrequent and complex types of cancer that affect both children and adults. While this Philadelphia chromosome is rare in pediatric ALL, it is much more common in adult ALL.

Over the years, World Health Organization has worked towards focusing on childhood cancer survival rate and aims to double the global cure rate of various other cancers. Over a period of time, the burden of communicable diseases declines however mortality rate due to cancer is rising, especially in low-middle income countries. Over 70,000+ new cases of cancer occur every year, of which around 20,000 have leukemia of which around 12,000-15,000 have acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Rare childhood cancer subtype, Ph+ ALL, is found in 3-4% of pediatric cases and 25% of adult cases. In India, In India, only 20% to 40% of adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients are Ph+

“We are thrilled to introduce Nilotinib as a groundbreaking treatment option for patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive leukemia. The results from our clinical trials have demonstrated the exceptional efficacy of Nilotinib in achieving major molecular responses and significantly improving overall survival rates. We firmly believe that this drug will revolutionize the management of Ph+ leukemia, providing new hope to patients and their families,” Raheel Shah, Director of BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

With the introduction of Nilotinib, the company strives to provide a game-changing solution for individuals battling Ph+ leukemia, it added. India’s ongoing efforts in oncology healthcare demonstrate a comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of patients. By investing in cutting-edge research, fostering collaborations, and continually improving medical infrastructure, India is ensuring that patients receive the best care possible, the company said in a statement.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 10:00 IST

