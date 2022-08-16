VisionSpring moves Manufacturing from China to India

VisionSpring on Tuesday announced that it has shifted its manufacturing from China to India with the launch of an all-new ‘Dare to Matter’ range of eyeglasses, the first collection they are manufacturing in India.

“One of the bottlenecks for achieving the ‘India Clear Vision Mission’ is the limits of supply chain and lack of availability of quality eyeglasses that cater to Indian needs. We are solving this structural problem. This will help us share the gift of clear vision to underserved communities in even the remotest corners of our country,” Anshu Taneja, VisionSpring’s Managing Director, India said in a statement.

According to the company’s press statement, the ‘Dare to Matter’ collection was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, to an audience of more than 250 eye hospital partners, NGOs, government officials, CSR and corporate partners from across all parts of the country.

The company claims that the ‘Dare to Matter’ range follows a detailed quality process in sync with the Indian government’s call for ‘Make in India for the world’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

“I am glad to support VisionSpring’s mission of providing eyeglasses for all. The work that VisionSpring does is noble – providing eyeglasses to those who need them the most and giving them better vision. Thank you for this opportunity to inaugurate VisionSpring’s first-ever ‘Made in India’ eyeglasses,” Union Minister Athawale stated.