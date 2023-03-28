Practo launches cashless OPD services for corporates in India

Practo, an integrated healthcare company, has launched Practo Plus Health Credits as part of its Corporate Health Benefits (CHB) Program. A source told Financial Express.com that Practo Plus Health Credits will offer their employees cashless outpatient department (OPD) healthcare services by adding a fixed amount to their accounts.

These credits can be utilised for a range of services on Practo, including in-clinic and online doctor consultations, diagnostic services, medicine delivery, and secondary care assistance. Health Credits are accessible to employees and their families.

Practo’s launch of Health Credits is in response to the growing demand for more flexible corporate healthcare solutions, and to enhance its Corporate Health Benefits (CHB) Program, which has been catering to leading companies in IT, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and automotive sectors since 2020. Health Credits is built on an integrated model in partnership with insurers and offers OPD coverage through Practo’s extensive network of doctors, clinics, hospitals, medicine delivery, and diagnostics.

Since its launch, Practo has partnered with multiple mid to large-size corporates across IT/ITes, BFSI, Pharma and the Clinical research sectors and created tailor-made health credit programs for them. These programs are now running successfully in partnership with its insurer partners.

With this initiative, Practo is redefining corporate employee healthcare and aims to cover 2 million+ lives across 1000+ corporates by 2023, the company claims.

Historically, organisations offered healthcare benefits to their employees in the form of insurance that was limited to covering hospitalisation. However, with OPD expenses accounting for around 62 percent of healthcare costs in India and the changing health requirements brought on by the pandemic, organisations are now re-evaluating their healthcare benefits. Additionally, corporates also feel the need for a wider cashless OPD network that can provide higher convenience and flexibility to employees.

“Post the pandemic, corporates have recognised the importance of tailoring health plans to meet the unique needs of employees. To adapt to this evolving change, the introduction of Health credits marks a significant shift from the traditional ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. By prioritizing a personalized approach to care, Practo further emphasizes on the need for a preventive rather than curative treatment. This program aims to enhance the accessibility of healthcare services to employees by offering a higher degree of personalization,” Shikha Saxena, Chief Business Officer, Practo Corporate, told Financial Express.com.

Saxena also said that with the inclusion of Health Credits to our Corporate Benefits Program, we are further bolstering our commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare to all employees across various corporates

Additionally, Practo Plus Health Credits is HIPAA-compliant (The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), ensuring the protection of sensitive data and providing a safe and secure platform for both employers and employees.