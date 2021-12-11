Lupin announces launch of its diagnostics business in India

Lupin will provide a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests which includes molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, microbiology and serology among others.

All the processing will be operated by Lupin Healthcare as a hub and will be connected to a nation-wide network of regional, satellite and collection centers.

To provide quality diagnostics services to doctors, patients and consumers, global pharma company Lupin Limited has announced the launch of Lupin Diagnostics in India with setting up of a state-of- the-art 45,000 square feet National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai.

As part of its strategy to provide integrated healthcare in India, Lupin Diagnostics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin will provide a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests. These include molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, microbiology, serology, histopathology and cytology, haematology, immunology, amongst others.

Lupin Diagnostics will be equipped with world-class equipment, experienced doctors assisted by trained technologists and stringent quality control protocols.

Commenting on this development, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of Lupin Diagnostics enabling customers across India to obtain more accurate results with personalized insights, built on a backbone of quality standards and controls that are unrivalled. Our experienced team of Pathologists, Microbiologists, and Geneticists, along with a trained technical support team will ensure that each customer receives high quality diagnostic care. The health and well-being of our customers is our top priority at Lupin. Combining decades of experience and knowledge in the field of therapeutics, we aim to provide our doctors, patients and consumers with the same experience offering quality diagnostic services that are built on trust.”

“The pandemic has elevated healthcare to the top of the global agenda. The role of diagnostics is crucial to improving the health and well-being of society,” said Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Lupin Diagnostics, which will provide consumers with the best-in-class diagnostics services with the highest quality standards in the industry. With a world-class infrastructure and equipment, seasoned doctors, supported by well- qualified technologists, we will provide a comprehensive array of diagnostic tests,” he added.

“Doctors increasingly rely on high quality diagnostic tests to formulate a treatment and disease management plan that is evidence-based. Diagnostics results are an important part of this decision- making while managing the journey of a patient,” said Ravindra Kumar, Vice President & Head, Lupin Diagnostics.

“By building on Lupin’s market leadership position, we are well-positioned to lead and shape Lupin’s diagnostics business in India,” he concluded.

The core facilities of the laboratory include all major diagnostics services, preventive health check- ups, and a comprehensive range of tests. All the processing will be operated by Lupin Healthcare as a hub and will be connected to a nation-wide network of regional, satellite and collection centers. In addition, Lupin is identifying franchisee partners who are willing to serve the needs of patients with a singular motto of ‘Quality & Care’.

