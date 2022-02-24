Apollo Hospitals ties up with 8chili to use VR for upping patient engagement

8chili delivers the content to any metaverse real estate on any Virtual Reality device (Cardboard, Oculus, Vive) over 4G internet speeds helping organizations easily manage, measure and optimize their metaverse strategy.

Corporate hospital chain Apollo Hospitals on Thursday announced a unique collaboration with California-based 8chili Inc, a deep tech startup that is building the underlying infrastructure for metaverse content creation and distribution, under which Virtual Reality (VR) will provide an immersive experience to increase patient engagement and skill mastery for hands-on training.

Patient counselling pre/post-operation in virtual reality will help increase patient outcomes by bringing generic environments filled with relaxing “narratives” that will induce control over one’s own body and physiological response. It will also engage the users in virtual reality-mediated activities to empower their abilities to regulate emotion. This personalized approach to every patient will help result in higher patient satisfaction.

Prathap C Reddy, chairman Apollo Hospitals, said :“At Apollo Hospitals we are constantly exploring ways to enrich and expedite the healthcare community, and the patient experience. Virtual Reality (VR) will change how both these things are done. 8chili is a leader in the VR space and we are excited to work with them to integrate VR solutions into our care continuum.”

For 38 years, the Apollo Hospitals Group has continuously excelled and maintained leadership in medical innovation, world-class clinical services and cutting-edge technology. Its hospitals are consistently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the country for advanced medical services.

Sangita Reddy, joint MD, Apollo Hospitals, said, “People learn best by doing which is why healthcare is a natural fit for immersive VR training. Findings support the equivalence and superiority of VR training, the time to skill mastery, and the economic savings compared to traditional methods. Our need to train healthcare professionals to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of care effectively and efficiently just keeps growing. We strongly believe 8chili’s platform helps us deliver VR immersive training at scale and efficiencies.”

8chili has enabled more than 300 hours of 3D content creation in the last six months. The platform is trusted by some of the leading Education and Healthcare institutions in the world for teaching and training students and staff and to engage patients for pre-op and post-op consultation and therapy.

8chili delivers the content to any metaverse real estate on any Virtual Reality device (Cardboard, Oculus, Vive) over 4G internet speeds helping organizations easily manage, measure and optimize their metaverse strategy.

Aravind Upadhyaya, founder, and CEO, 8chili, said :“From the beginning, our focus has been to deliver a platform that makes it easier for organizations to tap into the full potential of the metaverse. HintVR™ is an end-to-end platform to manage your metaverse strategy helping in original 3D content creation, metaverse customization, and also delivery of this content across various metaverse real estates. We are very excited about working with Apollo Group Hospitals as this allows us to deliver the immersive experience to the millions of patients they serve.”