Axis Bank‘s app has consistently ranked among the industry’s best, maintaining a 4.8-star rating on the Apple App Store. A key driver of its popularity is the ability for users to view not just their Axis accounts but also accounts held with other banks — all within a single interface. Axis Bank’s digital ecosystem, broadly speaking, is widely regarded as one of the most intuitive in the sector.

The bank was an early mover in deploying Android-powered cash recyclers, and was the first in the industry to introduce the Bharat Connect platform for B2B transactions. It opened its first branch last month, dedicated entirely to digital locker services.

Today, digitalisation runs deep across the bank’s core businesses — an estimated 75–80% of operations in lending and credit cards are now handled digitally. This seamless experience has helped Axis build a meaningful presence among Gen Z customers.

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Even as the bank continues to expand its physical branch network and welcomes in-branch visits, it is equally focused on replicating that same quality of experience through digital channels.

In investment products such as mutual funds, digital penetration has reached 50–80%. The bank’s next frontier is the liabilities segment, where digital account openings remain relatively modest at around 10% — an area it is now actively working to scale.

Axis Bank has been integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations for several years, well ahead of the broader industry. The bank uses AI across a wide range of functions — from automating back-end processes to personalising customer solutions, and from loan underwriting to fraud detection. Today, about 90% of its Business Requirements Documents (BRDs) are AI-generated, with an accuracy rate in the range of 65–70%.

The management is also exploring AI’s potential in contact centres, assessing how human agents can be augmented or, in some cases, replaced by AI-driven systems. In parallel, the bank is developing what it terms a “zero-ops” model — using AI to fully automate tasks such as document verification, database checks, and payment reconciliations.

Looking ahead, the Axis management sees AI as a lever for cost efficiency, smoother transactions, and deeper customer engagement. In collections, for instance, voice bots are believed to be up to ten times more effective than human agents. The financial impact of these AI investments, management expects, will begin to reflect on the bottom line within the next 16 to 18 months.