Visteon invests in Display Bonding Center in India

Visteon Corporation, a global technology company serving the mobility industry has announced the opening of a new display bonding facility located in Maraimalai Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

“Visteon Corporation is proud to announce the opening of our display bonding center in Chennai, India,” said João Paulo Ribeiro, Senior Vice President of Operations, Supply Chain and Procurement Visteon, Corporation. “This state-of-the-art facility will enable us to better serve our customers in the region and globally, while also creating new job opportunities and contributing to the local economy. This new facility is essential to producing next-generation cockpit displays with the design, resolution and sizes that automakers are looking for today.”

The new 13,000-square-foot facility claims to be the first automotive display bonding facility in India, leveraging advanced robotic technology from Visteon locations worldwide. Innovating new techniques in the bonding and assembly of large, curved displays, Visteon’s highly automated display manufacturing facilities offer state-of-the-art quality and operate at ISO 7 cleanroom standards. The new facility is built as an expansion to the current Visteon Electronics India facility.