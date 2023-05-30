Epsilon Advanced Materials partners Japan’s KRI, will invest Rs 300 crore to establish Advanced Tech Centre in India

Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAMPL), a leading battery materials manufacturer in India has inked a MoU with KRI, a Japanese research company, to establish a cutting-edge Advanced Technology Centre with an investment of Rs 300 crore.

The facility will work towards advancing domestic capabilities in testing advanced cell-grade materials and bolster the Indian battery performance materials testing and manufacturing landscape within the electric vehicle ecosystem. This collaboration it says will position India as a global hub for battery performance material technology research and innovation.

KRI is an affiliate of Osaka Gas and is renowned in the global research industry for more than 35 years. It specialises in analysing and determining electric materials, nanomaterials, energy conversion technology, and environmental conservation technology. Through this partnership, the company aims to expand its global footprint by providing commercial services related to advanced research.

Vikram Handa, MD, Epsilon Advanced Materials said, “The signing of this MoU marks a landmark moment for Epsilon Advanced Materials and the Indian battery research and manufacturing ecosystem. Our collaboration with KRI will enhance battery materials research and innovation in the country, reaffirming our commitment to delivering only the highest quality products to our valued customers.”

Dr Shinichi Kawasaki, President, KRI said, “This collaboration is not only an advancement for EV and battery industry but also promotes scientific research and innovation. The advanced cell testing facility will become a common testing ground, attracting cell manufacturing companies from India and overseas. This facility will be equipped to offer a wide range of testing services to ensure highest quality and performance of products.”

The Advanced Technology Centre in India will enable EAMPL to contribute to the national advancement of EV adoption and progression. It will provide specialised testing services for battery performance materials, including anodes, cathodes, electrolytes, and electrode formulations. Additionally, the centre will conduct battery testing and evaluation, failure analysis of batteries and related materials, research programs, training programs, and modules. The research facility is designed to cater to the needs of battery manufacturers and customers in India and worldwide, offering cost-effective solutions and globally recognised certifications for performance material products. It is expected to generate employment opportunities for researchers and scientists, fostering international exposure and collaborative efforts.

Epsilon Advanced Materials states it committed to establishing a comprehensive battery development ecosystem in India, and the new Tech Centre will play a pivotal role in realising this vision.

