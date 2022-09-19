Olectra bags Rs 185 crore order to supply 123 e-buses to Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking

Olectra Greentech (Olectra) and EVEY Trans (EVEY) consortium have received a Letter of Award from Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking for 123 electric buses.

These e-buses will be supplied on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period of 15 years. The order is valued at Rs 185 crore.

As per the understanding, EVEY Trans will procure the Electric Buses from Olectra Greentech and the deliveries will be done over the course of 9 months.

The order for 123 e-buses include 55 12-metre buses (45 air conditioned and 10 non-AC) and 68 9-metre e-buses (26 air conditioned, 42 non-AC). The buses have a range of 200km, seating capacity of 39 plus a driver and 160km, seating capacity of 31 plus a driver respectively. The e-buses can be fully charged in four hours.

K V Pradeep, Chairman and MD, Olectra Greentech said, “We feel happy to get another order from the state of Maharashtra. With this, our presence expanded to another city, Thane. We are already operating electric buses in Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur in the state. In Maharashtra alone, our Olectra E-buses have clocked over 3 crore kilometres and significantly reduced carbon emissions. Our e-buses are running all the corners in India. The Olectra E-buses clocked over 7 crore kilometres on Indian roads.”