Tata AutoComp GY Batteries partners with Tata Motors for CV battery solutions

Tata AutoComp GY Batteries (Tata Green Batteries), an automotive battery manufacturer has partnered with Tata Motors to ensure a smooth battery buying and service experience in the CV space.

With this, the authorised dealerships and service stations of Tata Motors will become a common place for all the services related to vehicle batteries across the country. The partnership would allow sales of Tata Green Batteries across the vast network of dealerships and workshops.

The co-branded CV batteries will have logos of Tata Green Batteries and Tata Motors indicating the synergy between the two Tata Group entities. Tata Green Batteries, one of the major OEM partners is a 50:50 JV between Tata AutoComp Systems and GS Yuasa Corporation of Japan.

“This landmark agreement marks the extension of this relationship to the after-market space wherein it presents a great opportunity for both the companies for mutual growth by ensuring the best of services for the consumers,” said Ravi Gupta, CEO, Tata Green Batteries.

The growth of the commercial vehicle industry is on a positive upswing in India. Today, customers seek all-encompassing solutions for their vehicles, said R Ramakrishnan, global head-customer care, commercial vehicle business unit at Tata Motors.

Tata Green Batteries have been catering to OEMs since its inception back in 2005. Besides this, the Tata Group subsidiary has maintained a significant presence in the aftermarket across a host of segments – passenger cars, utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, tractors, off-highway, inverter, solar and e-rickshaw.

Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market. Its operations include 86+ consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures, and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which we exercise significant influence.