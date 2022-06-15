Piaggio Group’s Michele Colaninno appointed President of the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers

Michele Colaninno, the Chief Executive of global strategy, product, marketing and innovation at the Piaggio Group and founder & Chair of Piaggio Fast Forward, the US company specialising in robotics, has been appointed President of ACEM (Association des Constructeurs Européens de Motocycles), the European motorcycle industry association based in Brussels.

Colaninno’s appointment to the presidency of ACEM coincides with the restructuring of the association, which has also named three Vice-Presidents: Stefan Pierer, CEO of KTM; Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad and Eric de Seynes, President of Yamaha Motor Europe.

Commenting on the appointment, Colaninno said, “As new ACEM President, I am very grateful to the other motorcycle manufacturers for trusting the Piaggio Group in this prestigious and challenging role that I will carry out with the greatest commitment. I look forward to working with all members of the association promoting our priorities described in Vision 2030+, the ACEM’s strategy document to respond to future mobility needs in an increasingly sustainable world. As part of this Vision, the European motorcycle industry will keep working to bring innovative and low carbon vehicles to the market, for commuting, leisure and urban mobility. Also, as part of Vision 2030+, we will intensify our dialogue with the EU institutions and we will boost industry cooperation in strategic areas, such as connectivity, safety and electrification.”

In addition to his positions in the Piaggio Group, Colaninno is CEO and COO of the Immsi Group, an industrial holding active in the financial, real estate and industrial sectors listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (IMS.MI), with revenues of more than 1.7 billion euro (Rs 14,132 crore).