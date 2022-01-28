Made-in-India Nissan Magnite is now exported to 15 global markets

Nissan India has announced that the Magnite is now exported to 15 global markets. The Nissan Magnite is currently priced in India between Rs 5.76 lakh – Rs 10.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Nissan India launched its all-new sub-compact SUV, Magnite, in December 2020 and it has been performing very well for the carmaker. The Magnite is manufactured at Nissan’s Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu. Being built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World,” the Nissan Magnite’s export markets have been now expanded by 13, to 15 in total. The company has already exported 6,344 units of the Nissan Magnite cumulatively till December 2021.

The Made-in-India Nissan Magnite is now on sale in 15 countries across the world. They are: India, Indonesia, South Africa, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi. Ever since its launch in December 2020, more than 42,000 Magnite SUVs have been produced in Chennai, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage. This achievement even earned Nissan India Operations the company’s Global President’s Award.

Commenting on this announcement, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan Magnite is a true reflection of Nissan’s philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World”. We are proud to export the ‘Big, Bold and Beautiful’ Nissan Magnite to 15 markets across the globe. It demonstrates the universal appeal of great design, performance and value.”

Biju Balendran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Renault Nissan Automotive Private Ltd, (RNAIPL) added, “It’s a great testament – both to the car itself as well as our India team – that within just a year of launch, we are now exporting Magnite to an increasing number of overseas markets.”

The Nissan Magnite is offered in India with two engine options: a 71 hp 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 98 hp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo petrol motor gets a CVT too. The Nissan Magnite is currently priced in India between Rs 5.76 lakh – Rs 10.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, etc.