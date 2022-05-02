Log9 Materials partners with Indeanta Ventures to deploy 15,000 RapidEVs in India

Bengaluru-based advanced battery technology start-up, Log9 Materials, has partnered with Indeanta Ventures Pvt. Ltd., an electric-mobility-as-a-service solutions provider. Both the companies have entered into a long-term partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Log9 Materials will be providing its rapid-charging battery solution (RapidX batteries) to the latter’s 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler electric vehicle platforms.

As a part of the collaboration, Log9 and Indeanta will be working together in synergy for the next 3 years to jointly deploy over 15,000 RapidEVs (including both 2-wheelers and 3-wheeler EVs) powered by Log9’s InstaCharge battery-technology across various parts of India. They will be deployed in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The company says that a large majority of RapidEVs will include cargo fleets used for logistics and last-mile delivery operations. Speaking on the collaboration, Kartik Hajela, Co-Founder & COO, Log9 Materials said, “We are happy to announce a collaboration with Indeanta with the objective to mainly integrate their electric fleets at scale with Log9’s batteries, which in turn will go a long way in minimizing the downtime of these vehicles, optimizing delivery cycles, and more importantly, offering Power, Performance and Peace of Mind to the end-users.”

He added, “Furthermore, the strategic partnership would also help to strengthen both companies’ market positing and expansion for the short-term and enable them to scale across India and the world over the long term. Together Log9 and Indeanta hope to push to transform the delivery and logistics ecosystem of the nation towards a more responsible and sustainable model.”

Aaron Dsouza, Founder & CEO, Indeanta Ventures said, “We at Indeanta feel very strongly that we have a responsibility to care for our environment and to reduce our dependence on exported EV battery cells. With that in mind, we decided to partner with Log9, who we believe is already doing great work in this area. Through this partnership, Log9 will now be providing its climate-friendly and safe fast-charging batteries for our fleet of delivery 3-wheeler and 2-wheeler EVs.”