NueGo, a leading premium electric bus brand by GreenCell Mobility has flagged off, what it claims is the world’s first ever all-women intercity bus from Kashmere Gate ISBT, Delhi to Agra.

The all-women intercity bus was operated by a team of skilled and experienced woman pilot, in-bus host, and had all women passengers. The company facilitated specialised training for the female pilot and is also offering facilities designed specifically for women employees, such as flexible working hours and special leave policies.

NueGo says it places a high priority on creating a safe and comfortable travel environment specifically for women passengers. To achieve this, when a woman traveller books a seat on their buses, the adjacent seat can only be reserved by another woman passenger. This seating arrangement is designed to provide a secure and enjoyable journey for women onboard.

The brand also places great emphasis on safety by equipping their buses with CCTV surveillance, cozy seating, and highly trained coach hosts who are available to address any questions or concerns.

At present, NueGo is plying between some of the most popular destinations in the country, including Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Jaipur, Agra-Jaipur, Indore-Bhopal, Bangalore-Tirupati, and Hyderabad-Vijayawada.

Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility said, “Our commitment is to ensure a fair and equitable representation of women in our workforce. We take immense pride in promoting women to positions of influence and challenging traditional industry norms that have long been associated with male dominance in certain roles. Our goal is to build India’s first national electric bus mass mobility brand, with a strong emphasis on empowering women.”

The company says its buses go through 25 stringent safety checks including mechanical and electrical inspections. These e-buses can run upto 250km in a single charge, with the air conditioners on, in traffic conditions.