Continental manufactures one million ACUs in a single calendar year, ramps up localisation

Continental’s plant in Bangalore has reached a milestone of manufacturing 1 million Airbag Control Units (ACUs) in one calendar year. With the “in the market, for the market” approach, Continental is rapidly scaling up its localisation efforts in India.

Continental’s Bangalore plant reached a milestone for producing one million Airbag Control Units (ACUs) in a single calendar year. The company had started ACU production in the Bangalore plant in 2016. In 2019, the company added additional assembly lines to increase its capacity to meet the growing market demand. Continental is localising the entire value chain from R&D to design and production according to customers’ requirements. Apart from catering to leading OEMs in the local market, the Bangalore plant also exports these control units to other Asian regions.

Sukhdeep Sandhu, Head – Passive Safety and Sensorics (PSS) business unit, Continental Automotive India said, “We have been continuously increasing our manufacturing and R&D efforts in India with our ‘in the market, for the market’ approach. With growing consumer preference for safer vehicles and progressive steps taken by the OEMs, safety contents in a vehicle have been on the rise. We will continue to innovate and produce safety-critical technologies for Indian and global markets. Further, our localisation approach also elevates our innovation capabilities, adapting globally proven technologies to the local market needs. Because we believe safety is for all.”

Phanindra Karody, Head of the Bangalore Plant, Continental Automotive India, said, “Producing one million ACUs per year is a special milestone for us. Over the past two years, the pandemic presented many challenges. However, as a team, we adapted to the changing scenarios and were able to reach our targets with minimal disruptions. Also, the move towards Industry 4.0 has helped us not only in maintaining product quality and global manufacturing standards but also effectively mobilise our supply chain. We are planning to increase our ACU production capacity by at least 30% in the next few years.”

The ACU provides restraint control features and supports instant communication with the satellite crash sensors, which help detect and evaluate the intensity of the crash situation and focus on occupant safety functions. The product lines of Continental’s Airbag Control Unit are based on a modular platform approach, which is scalable, flexible, and cost-optimised via modular building blocks. With its basic functions and integration option of additional safety features, it is designed to meet all market requirements.

“Continental is committed to Vision Zero – Zero Fatalities, Zero Injuries, and Zero Crashes. With a competent line of safety solutions, Continental is in a good position to meet growing demands in the vehicle safety area, both locally and globally. In addition, our Technical Center India (TCI) has built competencies across domains within a short time and has an extensive engineering workforce working on advanced safety technologies. The R&D team of the PSS business unit is innovating to adapt sophisticated safety technologies into more affordable and functional solutions,” added Sandhu.