BYD India inaugurates its first dealership showroom of passenger vehicles in India

BYD India Private Limited, a subsidiary of new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD, has inaugurated its first dealership showroom of passenger vehicles at Ernakulam. The dealership will be managed by EVM Southcoast in Kochi.

EVM Southcoast will provide consumers in the Kerala market with access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles. EVM Southcoast has extensive reach and covers neighboring regions in the market.

The company said that the showroom is equipped with well-trained technicians and complete facilities including service bays, a customer lounge area and EV charging stations. The showroom covers 2500 square feet and features a relaxing lounge area for customers to enjoy.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “Starting from Kochi, we are getting closer to our target customers and are delighted to inaugurate our first showroom in the country with EVM Southcoast. We hope that our customized products and services will spur and accelerate green initiatives in the region.”

Shrirang Joshi, National Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles Business of BYD India, said, “Kochi has immense potential for premium passenger cars and we strongly believe that BYD will be the main contributor to EV adoption in the EPV segments in Kerala”.



Thejus Xavier, Director of EVM Southcoast BYD, said: “With joint efforts, we will introduce more new energy models to the local market and promote a low-carbon lifestyle.”



BYD India recently inked a pact with HDFC Bank towards a stock financing solution for its dealership network across the country. As per the understanding, HDFC Bank will facilitate BYD’s dealers access to inventory finance for the electric cars.

As of January 2022, India has achieved 1% EV penetration. With the goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 in India, BYD has set foot in the country and with its partners, aims to provide localised and green products for the local market.