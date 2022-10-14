Ather Energy expands charging infra, installs 580th public fast charging point

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer has announced the installation of the 580th public fast charging point, the Ather Grid, across 56 cities in India.

Going forward, Ather Energy plans to install 820 more grids taking the count to 1,400 by end-FY2023 across India. The company says the charging network have been strategically installed across markets, with 60 percent of current installations in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The Ather Grid allows EV owners to charge their vehicles up to 80% at 1.5 km/min. The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to locate and check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time. The fast-charging network can be used by all electric two- and four-wheelers. It is being offered free of charge to everyone till December.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said “It has been our endeavour since inception to build accessible charging infrastructure, in order to fast-track EV adoption. As demand grows and we expand our retail network into new markets, it becomes imperative that we support the expansion with strong investments in charging infrastructure.”

“In addition to setting up charging points, we recently opened up our proprietary charging connector for any OEM to adopt. We believe that OEMs need to collaborate when it comes to building infrastructure, and interoperability is a critical requirement for collaboration. Interoperability through a common charging connector provides an incentive to OEMs and independent charging infrastructure operators to make deeper investments in charging infrastructure. On our part, we stay committed to scaling up Ather Grid, and to work with other OEMs to build a scalable and interoperable charging ecosystem,” added Phokela.

The EV maker has partnered with multiple players like Park+, Magenta Power, and signed MoU with the government of Karnataka, to set up EV charging locations in various cities.