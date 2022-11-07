ASDC partners RTI to upskill workforce for EVs

The Automotive Skills Development Council, the country’s only skill council for the auto sector, has inked a pact with Research Triangle Institute (RTI) India, a research and consultancy organisation, to develop a comprehensive institutional capacity and skill development program for electric mobility with a focus on public transport in Kakinada Smart City, Andhra Pradesh.



This initiative is being conducted under the UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT) funded by the UK Government. The UK PACT program is being executed under the auspices of Kakinada Municipal Corporation.

The duo, in a joint statement, said, “As electric vehicles (EV) are increasingly becoming a popular transport mode, it is crucial to have skilled technicians and a ready workforce onboard.”

This project aims to overcome the institutional capacity gaps in a future where electrified public transport is envisioned to be an important constituent of smart cities, the statement added.

The skilling program includes two technical training courses – a) EV repair and service technician; and b) EV charging station attendant.

The training modules aim to upskill marginalised youth to generate employment opportunities and create skilled manpower in the electric mobility segment.

The two technical training modules are being offered to 66 eligible candidates fulfilling the minimum educational criteria. The training is being conducted in Pithapur Raja’s Government College, Kakinada.

Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC said, “We are encouraging such an initiative by providing practical training, apprenticeship, and internship opportunities to the program students to make the workforce industry ready. Making automotive job aspirants future-ready skilled in electric vehicle technology will help optimise employment opportunities.”

“Inclusion of women in the workforce has always been challenging in the automotive industry, electric vehicles offer an opportunity for us to enhance women inclusion in the industry. We are extremely happy to see women participating, who want to take up careers in electric vehicle technician or service job roles,” he added.

Krithika P R, Project Manager, RTI added, “EV Penetration is set to increase in Kakinada, and we found that there is a lack of skilled workforce which can repair and service light electric vehicles such as electric two-and-three-wheelers,”



“There is also a need for skilled operators that can carry out operational tasks at an EV charging station. This training program can be replicated in other smart cities as well.”