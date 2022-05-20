Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield corridor to be ready by 2023

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that the Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield corridor is being constructed at full capacity. He said the complete corridor is targeted to be completed by September 2023. In a series of tweets, Gadkari informed that the Bikaner to Jodhpur section of 277 km is targeted to be completed and opened to the public by the end of this year.

The flagship 1,224km long Amritsar – Bhatinda – Jamnagar Corridor is being developed at a total capital cost of Rs 26,000 crore and will connect the economic towns of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Sangaria, Bikaner, Sanchore, Samakhiyali and Jamnagar across the four states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

The corridor will connect the northern industrial and agricultural centres of the country with the key ports of western India like Jamnagar and Kandla.

This will help boost the industrial revolution connecting the industrial belt of Baddi, Bhatinda, and Ludhiana through spurs and the state of Jammu and Kashmir through the Delhi – Amritsar – Katra Expressway, he added. The Minister said the trans-Rajasthan corridor will significantly reduce the transit time and logistics cost to fuel and will help to stand tall in the competitive global export marketplace.