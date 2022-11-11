Altigreen EV inaugurates its first dealership in Ahmedabad, Seventh outlet in India

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, Altigreen, has entered the state of Gujarat with the launch of its first retail outlet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It’s worth mentioning that this is the company’s seventh dealership launch in India within a span of two months. Altigreen is already present in major metro cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

According to the company, this new experience centre will allow EV enthusiasts and potential customers to access Altigreen’s range of electric cargo vehicles. For the partnership, Altigreen opted to go with Garnet Motors (Green) Private Limited. Altigreen’s new retail experience centre is located in Sarkhej, Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

Commenting on the launch, Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO, Altigreen, said, “With the launch of this new retail experience centre in Ahmedabad, we are steadily building a strong nationwide network to cater to the rising demand for commercial EVs in the country. As a homegrown company, we take great pride in delivering Made in India products.”

He further added, “We are investing significantly to strengthen our production and R&D capabilities while developing a robust pan-India distribution network to offer the best and cleanest last-mile transportation. We are happy to partner with Garnet Motors (Green) Pvt. Ltd in Ahmedabad, and deliver world-class products in multiple vehicle categories.”

Karnail Singh Cheema, Founder – Garnet Motors (Green), said, “In India, the transport sector accounts for one of the largest proportions of carbon emissions, which many experts believe is accelerating climate change. As we make progress in decarbonising transportation, collectively as a nation, companies such as Altigreen play an important role in this process. We are extremely pleased to have this new retail experience centre in Ahmedabad and we hope that more consumers see the value in making the switch to EV.”