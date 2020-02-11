Tirumala Tirupati Darshan: Janhvi Kapoor walks 3500 steps to offer prayers to Lord Balaji

In another image shared on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor is dressed in a simple white outfit with a bright yellow dupatta.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam darshan: Walking over 3,500 steps for a glimpse of Lord Venkateshwara’s darshan at the famed temple in Tirupati, a smiling and radiant Janhvi Kapoor offered her prayers and obeisance at the famed shrine. Her first pictures had been sending fans into a tizzy over the Internet on Monday. However, the actor herself has shared some images on her verified Instagram account.

In one of the images shared by the actor, Janhvi is seen wearing a stunning bright red and gold hued, traditional South Indian half-saree, coupled with jhumkas. Notably, the actor has opted to look natural in all her candid moments that have been clicked at Tirupati.

In another image shared on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor is dressed in a simple white outfit with a bright yellow dupatta. In this refreshingly candid photos, the actor is looking over her shoulders while seated on a raised platform. Right next to the seat on the raised platform where the actor is seated and looking away from the camera, you can easily spot the stairs leading up to the Lord Venkateswara temple.

The actor had shared more images as Instagram stories and in one image, it was captioned clearly as ‘Tirumala’ whereas in another post, she can be seen just standing before she was close to crossing into the sacred sanctum sanctorum of the deity.

In addition, there are other images that showcase the lush greenery and scenic beauty of her journey in the Tirumala hills.

Accompanied by a friend, the two girls are seen seated in the lawn area of what may be the hotel premises that they are staying at. The vibes are happy and a visual delight for fans.

Actors and celebrities from India’s film industry are a common sight at the Lord Balaji shrine in Andhra Pradesh.

On the work front, 2020 seems to be getting off to a good start as Janhvi Kapoor is expected to be seen soon in Karan Johar’s production ‘Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl’ as well as ‘Roohi Afzaa.’

Another notable film is Karan Johar’s Takht, which showcases a stunning star cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.