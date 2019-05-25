Kangana Ranaut celebrates PM Modi’s win with Tea-Pakoda party!

Published: May 25, 2019 12:53:33 PM

On Twitter, Rangoli Chandel had shared that it takes a rare occasion to get her sister Kangana to cook in the kitchen!

Kangana Ranaut, PM Modi kangana, kangana Pakoda, modi pakodhe, lok sabha 2019, 2019 election results, Image source: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Some stars shine where others fear to tread – cooking up delicious snacks in the kitchen, of course! Pictures of Kangana Ranaut making ‘pakodas’ and ‘chai’ for her family is now breaking the Internet. The ‘Queen’ actress celebrated the massive electoral victory of Narendra Modi-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

Sharing pictures, her team had written as follows: “Kangana Ranaut celebrates legendary win of Narendra Modi and BJP at Lok Sabha elections 2019 by spending time with her family.”

Other film actors have also congratulated Narendra Modi on NDA’s huge electoral win. From the film industry, super star Rajinikanth was one of the first to wish Narendra Modi by tweeting out, “You made it..God bless.” Another super star from southern cinema, Mohanlal had also tweeted out congratulatory wishes to Narendra Modi. Popular star Madhavan has also shared congratulatory message on Twitter.

By sharing congratulatory message to Narendra Modi, India’s musical wizard AR Rahman joined ranks with others in the film industry.

Other film actors Ajay Devgan, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Vishal Dadlani, Abhishek Bachchan, Siddharth, Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to express their views on NDA’s electoral victory.

On Twitter, Rangoli Chandel had shared that it takes a rare occasion to get her sister Kangana to cook in the kitchen!

In her tweet, she added photographs of the family’s ‘chai-pakoda’ celebrations!

Before putting out the ‘chai pakoda’ pictures, Rangoli had posted a congratulatory tweet to Narendra Modi, praising the ‘beginning of a new era’ and terming it a time to ‘break free and regain our lost glory’.

Be it in her choice of films or making her mark by doing everything differently, Kangana Ranaut has conquered hearts of fans, time and again. Now, her celebrations have also been a big hit as well. After all, she has treated herself and her loved ones to homemade chai and pakodas, a la Kangana style!

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is all set to be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s ‘Panga’.

