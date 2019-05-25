Kangana Ranaut celebrates PM Modi’s win with Tea-Pakoda party!

Some stars shine where others fear to tread - cooking up delicious snacks in the kitchen, of course! Pictures of Kangana Ranaut making \u2018pakodas\u2019 and \u2018chai\u2019 for her family is now breaking the Internet. The 'Queen' actress celebrated the massive electoral victory of Narendra Modi-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections. Sharing pictures, her team had written as follows: "Kangana Ranaut celebrates legendary win of Narendra Modi and BJP at Lok Sabha elections 2019 by spending time with her family." Other film actors have also congratulated Narendra Modi on NDA's huge electoral win. From the film industry, super star Rajinikanth was one of the first to wish Narendra Modi by tweeting out, "You made it..God bless." Another super star from southern cinema, Mohanlal had also tweeted out congratulatory wishes to Narendra Modi. Popular star Madhavan has also shared congratulatory message on Twitter. By sharing congratulatory message to Narendra Modi, India's musical wizard AR Rahman joined ranks with others in the film industry. Today no party, no individual won, today is that historic day when India won. We are very fortunate to have a leader like @narendramodi ji in our times, this is the beginning of a new era, time to break free and regain our lost glory.. Bharat Mata ki Jai ..Jai Hind ???? \u2014 Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019 Congratulations to #NayaBharat for giving a historic victory to @narendramodi ji! Today democracy has won and a progressive & united India has won. We are so proud to have #bharat\u2019s asli hero as our PM again. We are all with you in your mission to make #EkBharat #ShreshtBharat ???????? \u2014 Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 23, 2019 @narendramodi Dear Modi Ji.Your incredible & relentless commitment and pure intentions, has now got the entire nation waiting with bated breath for you to lead us into a glorious Era of governance and prosperity. God bless you with the the best of health Strength and longevity. \u2014 Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 23, 2019 Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations . You made it !!! God bless. \u2014 Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019 Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for \u2066@narendramodi\u2069 Ji\u2019s win #JaiHind #JaiBharat ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com\/6hJIuxby9W \u2014 Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019 Other film actors Ajay Devgan, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Vishal Dadlani, Abhishek Bachchan, Siddharth, Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to express their views on NDA's electoral victory. On Twitter, Rangoli Chandel had shared that it takes a rare occasion to get her sister Kangana to cook in the kitchen! In her tweet, she added photographs of the family's 'chai-pakoda' celebrations! Before putting out the 'chai pakoda' pictures, Rangoli had posted a congratulatory tweet to Narendra Modi, praising the 'beginning of a new era' and terming it a time to 'break free and regain our lost glory'. Be it in her choice of films or making her mark by doing everything differently, Kangana Ranaut has conquered hearts of fans, time and again. Now, her celebrations have also been a big hit as well. After all, she has treated herself and her loved ones to homemade chai and pakodas, a la Kangana style! On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is all set to be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'.