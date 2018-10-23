CID to go off air! Sony TV, ‘Daya’ reveal reasons

‘CID’ is the longest running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television. (IE)

CID, the longest running investigative series show on Indian television, is reportedly all set to bid adieu to its fans as the show will take an intermittent break starting October 28. While being off-air, the show will gear up for a renewed season to keep alive the thrill audience has experienced so far.

The show that airs on weekends has completed 1,546 episodes and will air its last episode on October 27, news agency IANS reported.

“Having completed 20 years, ‘C.I.D.’ is the longest running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television. It has been a great journey so far, along with Fireworks Productions, and ‘C.I.D.’ will now take an intermittent break starting October 28,” a statement from the Sony Entertainment Channel said.

The channel further said that the show will gear up for a renewed season with a lot more contextual cases keeping alive the thrill that the audience has experienced so far.

However, Dayanand Shetty, who plays the popular character of ‘Daya’ in the show, recalls the show producer suddenly informed the cast about the decision when the shooting was underway. According to TOI report, he said that the cast was shooting like always and suddenly the show producer informed them about the decision, citing some issues with the channel, adding it was an unfortunate thing to happen.

He said that the cast was recently informed about this development and they had stopped shooting for the show some 4-5 days back. The show is in its 21st year and the cast had already shot a few episodes. He lamented that he was going to miss the character and feel bad for the audience as they enjoyed the show and it was doing well.

The show on Sony TV, CID, has been entertaining audience from past 20 years and has managed to survive all odds and how. CID characters like Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Shrivastav and Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspectors Abhijeet and Daya respectively, and Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks have become very popular over the period of time. Only recently the show was taken off air for a brief period but had to be brought back on popular demand.

Began on Sony TV in 1998, the show is about a team of detectives working for the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Mumbai with an aim to unravel murder mysteries.