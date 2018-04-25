Avengers Infinity War Movie Review: ‘BLOCKBUSTER! A cinematic achievement; money spinner’

Avengers Infinity War Movie Review: Just two days for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios’ film “Avengers: Infinity War” to hit the big screens, but the mega movie has already been touted as a “BLOCKBUSTER”.

Avengers Infinity War Movie Review: Just two days for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios’ film “Avengers: Infinity War” to hit the big screens, but the mega movie has already been touted as a “BLOCKBUSTER”. According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “Avengers: Infinity War” is a cinematic achievement. “#OneWordReview…#AvengersInfinityWar: BLOCKBUSTER. A cinematic achievement… This one’s a money spinner… #Avengers #InfinityWar,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. So, that’s surely one of a kind review for the film.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is set to hit 2,000 Indian screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 27. Twenty-two superheroes, including Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo’s The Hulk and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and one big villain after six infinity stones — “Avengers: Infinity War” is bringing the deadliest showdown of all time to the big screen. Marvel Studios’ 10th anniversary will begin with the release of “Avengers: Infinity War”, and everyone is excited to celebrate it.

Ahead of the release of the mega movoe, the film’s 3D Prime tickets worth Rs 515 at some of the halls in Delhi NCR are sold out. Not just this, the overall response to ticket bookings for the star-studded film has been “extremely encouraging” across formats. The off-screen Avengers army has assembled to grab the tickets to watch the epic on-screen battle. “The response to ticket bookings for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has been extremely encouraging across formats. And while, as expected, the craze for watching the film on an IMAX screen is huge, the sales have been remarkable even for the 3D format,” Ashish Saksena of BookMyShow, said in a statement to IANS.

Rajender Singh Jyala of INOX Leisure Limited, said the advance booking response of “Avengers: Infinity War” is “outstanding across all their multiplexes”. “‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is one of the most awaited and anticipated Avenger movie. Since it’s a long weekend followed by Monday which is a Buddha Purnima and the next day is May Day, we are expecting to see an overwhelming opening. Kids are done with their exams and as they are the biggest target audience for this genre, we are expecting a huge crowd,” said Yogesh Raizada of Wave Cinemas.

The first official trailer of the third instalment in “Avengers” franchise was released on November 29 and crossed 230 million views in just 24 hours.

“Avengers: Infinity War” stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hiddleston, Peter Dinklage, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the film.