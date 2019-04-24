Avengers: Endgame becomes first movie to have 24×7 showtimes in India, Mumbai multiplex to start at 3.20 AM!

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2019 5:23:49 PM

Avengers: Endgame will be released at around 2600 screens in India, as per early estimates. Apart from English, the movie is dubbed in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Avengers: Endgame. (Image courtesy- MarvelStudios)

Avengers: Endgame tickets are being sold like hot cakes in India even as a never-seen-before craze for the Hollywood film is being witnessed. The magnum opus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be released in India on April 26 (this Friday). The filmmakers have opted for extensive marketing strategy and exhibitors and theatre owners are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a gigantic success at the box office. Expecting large footfalls, the multiplex chains will have 24×7 showtimes for Avengers: Endgame across the country, according to a bollywoodhungama report.

Yes, you read it right! There will be shows for Avengers: Endgame that will begin well past midnight or 12 am. This will be happening for the first time in India that a movie will start after midnight. As of now, rule of the land used to prevent the commencement of screening of any movie after midnight due to security issues. The multiplex chains sought permission and got the nod. So, there will be shows that will begin post-midnight, according to the report.

Multiplex owners will start post-midnight shows for Avengers: Endgame in tier-I cities in India. The permission has been given for Avengers: Endgame! Carnival IMAX in Wadala, Mumbai will have 3:20 am show from Saturday. The post-midnight shows are quite common abroad. Even in Pakistan such show-timings are common, the report says.

Avengers: Endgame will be released at around 2600 screens in India, as per early estimates. However, there are reports that the number of screens will go up. Apart from English, the movie is dubbed in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Avengers: Endgame was premiered in Los Angeles in the US on Monday night. The paid previews have started in China.

The Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is a culmination of the 22-movie story. The movie has been directed by Joe Russo and his brother Anthony, popularly known as Russo brothers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Avengers: Endgame becomes first movie to have 24×7 showtimes in India, Mumbai multiplex to start at 3.20 AM!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition