Avengers: Endgame becomes first movie to have 24×7 showtimes in India, Mumbai multiplex to start at 3.20 AM!

Avengers: Endgame tickets are being sold like hot cakes in India even as a never-seen-before craze for the Hollywood film is being witnessed. The magnum opus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be released in India on April 26 (this Friday). The filmmakers have opted for extensive marketing strategy and exhibitors and theatre owners are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a gigantic success at the box office. Expecting large footfalls, the multiplex chains will have 24\u00d77 showtimes for Avengers: Endgame across the country, according to a bollywoodhungama report. Yes, you read it right! There will be shows for Avengers: Endgame that will begin well past midnight or 12 am. This will be happening for the first time in India that a movie will start after midnight. As of now, rule of the land used to prevent the commencement of screening of any movie after midnight due to security issues. The multiplex chains sought permission and got the nod. So, there will be shows that will begin post-midnight, according to the report. Multiplex owners will start post-midnight shows for Avengers: Endgame in tier-I cities in India. The permission has been given for Avengers: Endgame! Carnival IMAX in Wadala, Mumbai will have 3:20 am show from Saturday. The post-midnight shows are quite common abroad. Even in Pakistan such show-timings are common, the report says. Avengers: Endgame will be released at around 2600 screens in India, as per early estimates. However, there are reports that the number of screens will go up. Apart from English, the movie is dubbed in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Avengers: Endgame was premiered in Los Angeles in the US on Monday night. The paid previews have started in China. The Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame is a culmination of the 22-movie story. The movie has been directed by Joe Russo and his brother Anthony, popularly known as Russo brothers.