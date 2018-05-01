PM Narendra Modi set to lead BJP’s Karnataka election campaign from today; top highlights

Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 :PM Modi along with BJP president Amit Shah has been leading the party to its string of assembly successes from Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: As the high-octane campaigning for Karnataka election reaches the final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will enter the battle-ground in the poll-bound state on Tuesday. With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looking to wrest control of the crucial state from Rahul Gandhi-led Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha, PM Modi’s campaign blitzkrieg, which is beginning today, assumes strong political significance. PM Modi along with BJP president Amit Shah has been leading the party to its string of assembly successes from Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat.

PM Modi will be addressing three rallies at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagara district, and Udupi and Chikkodi in Belagavi. He had visited the state in February last. It has been learnt that the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Krishna matha and meet the senior seer ahead of his Udupi rally. BJP has planned a mega and hectic campaigning schedule. PM Modi is likely to address a dozen rallies are expected to follow in the coming days. Polling for the 224-member Assembly will be held on May 12, and results will be declared on the 15th of the month.

Even as PM Modi is visiting the state, BJP chief Amit Shah will have a host of events to attend on Tuesday. He will visit to Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham Mutt, Narasimha, Balehonnur Mutt. Shah will attend public meetings at Sringeri, Mudigere and Arakalagudu constituencies.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had lashed out at PM Modi and posed questions to Modi on Twitter while welcoming him to the state. “Dear @narendramodi, Heard you are visiting Namma” Karnataka tomorrow. We welcome you to our state. While you are” here, we Kannadigas would like you to address the following” concerns. Please #AnswerMaadiModi,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.