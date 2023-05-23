WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live: West Bengal Class 12th result to be declared tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE HS Class 12th Result 2023 Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the results of Class 12 on May 24, 2023 (tomorrow). The students need to visit the official website of WBCHSE at https://wbchse.wb.gov.in/.

In addition to this, the students can also check their results on different other websites such as wbresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha etc. The students can also check their results on the mobile app or through SMS.

The WBCHSE Class 12 exam was conducted from March 14, 2023 to March 27, 2023. Over 8.4 lakh candidates have appeared for the higher secondary examination this year. The WBCHSE official will hold a press conference in which they will also release the schedule of Higher Secondary Examination 2024. The council will also release the details of topper, the best performing districts etc.

Last year, more than 7.2 lakh candidates passed the higher secondary examination. The overall pass percentage was 88.44. The pass percentage of boys was 90.19 per cent while the pass percentage for girls was 86.19 per cent.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the Class 10 results last week. A total of 2016779 students have successfully cleared the secondary examination. This year, the pass percentage was 93.12 per cent in the madhyamik pariksha.

Live Updates