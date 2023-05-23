scorecardresearch
WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live: West Bengal Class 12th result to be declared tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS Result 2023, WBCHSE Class 12th Result Live at wbresults.nic.in : The students need to visit the official website of WBCHSE at https://wbchse.wb.gov.in/. One can also check their results on the mobile app or through SMS.

Written by FE Online
New Delhi
Updated:
WB HS Result 2023, WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023 at wbresults.nic.in
West Bengal HS Result 2023 Live: The WBCHSE Class 12 exam was conducted from March 14, 2023 to March 27, 2023.
WBCHSE HS Class 12th Result 2023 Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the results of Class 12 on May 24, 2023 (tomorrow). The students need to visit the official website of WBCHSE at https://wbchse.wb.gov.in/.

In addition to this, the students can also check their results on different other websites such as wbresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha etc. The students can also check their results on the mobile app or through SMS.

The WBCHSE Class 12 exam was conducted from March 14, 2023 to March 27, 2023. Over 8.4 lakh candidates have appeared for the higher secondary examination this year. The WBCHSE official will hold a press conference in which they will also release the schedule of Higher Secondary Examination 2024. The council will also release the details of topper, the best performing districts etc.

Last year, more than 7.2 lakh candidates passed the higher secondary examination. The overall pass percentage was 88.44. The pass percentage of boys was 90.19 per cent while the pass percentage for girls was 86.19 per cent.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the Class 10 results last week. A total of 2016779 students have successfully cleared the secondary examination. This year, the pass percentage was 93.12 per cent in the madhyamik pariksha.

Live Updates
12:15 (IST) 23 May 2023
WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live: How and where to get the original marksheet?

The students can collect their original marksheet from concerned schools and institutions. For this, they have to visit the school and contact the authority or the headmaster.

11:57 (IST) 23 May 2023
WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live: How to get the provisional marksheet?

The students can get their provisional marksheet from the official website at wbresults.nic.in. At the time of checking their results online, the students need to save the soft copy of the same and take a print out for future reference.

11:38 (IST) 23 May 2023
WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live: Know how to check results online

The candidate can check WBCHSE Class 12 Result by following the few steps –

  • Student need to visit the official website of WBCHSE
  • Go to the result section
  • Click on the dedicated link for Class 12 exam
  • Enter necessary details such as – registration number, roll number, and date of birth
  • Click on submit button
  • A new page will appear on the screen
  • One can view their results

    • 11:23 (IST) 23 May 2023
    WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live: What is the minimum pass marks?

    The students have to score a minimum marks of 30 out of 100 to qualify the Class 12 WBCHSE exam.

    11:16 (IST) 23 May 2023
    WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Live: When result will be announced?

    The WBCHSE will announce the result at 12:30 PM. The results will be release at official website of WBCHSE at wbresults.nic.in. One can also check result at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

    First published on: 23-05-2023 at 11:07 IST

