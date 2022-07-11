Vidyakul closes pre series A round of Rs 12 crores led by JITO Angel Network

Gurugram-based Vidyakul was co-founded by Tarun Saini and Raman Garg, who found that the number of state-board students was 10 times that of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students. According to an official statement, when it came to the quality of education, state board students were left far behind due to lack of adequate resources in their local languages and lack of access to quality affordable ed-tech options.

“JITO Angel Network has supported Vidyakul by not only investing in all rounds but also assisting in partnerships with various businesses committed to state board students,” Tarun Saini, founder, Vidyakul, said.

“According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the ed-tech industry in India is slated to expand at a CAGR of 39.77% to $4 billion by 2025. Of this forecasted value, $ 1.5 billion will be concentrated in the K-12 segment and in pre-preparational and after school foundations courses. Demand for courses from tier II and III cities too will have a major role to play in this growth,” an official statement noted.

“The company aims to make education and access to learning universal in a diverse country like India. The goal ultimately is to support education of minds who will form the bedrock of our country in the Asian century,” Pooja Mehta, chief investment officer, JITO Angel Network said.

Vidyakul claims to offer live lectures and pre-recorded courses from classes 9-12, in Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and Hinglish to help state board students.

