Unlu: An edtech start-up to train aspiring singers

Unlu, a learning platform in creative education, has announced the launch of what it says is India’s first cohort of aspiring singers. “Being an interactive academy in the creator tech space, Unlu’s flagship cohort programme helps aspiring creators to learn from top industry experts and celebrity instructors, and help them collaborate with other creators to create impactful content and build a career by monetising the content,” the start-up said in a statement.

Started in 2020, Unlu is a learning platform that targets to upskill 100 million creators in India. Operating in the creator-tech space, the platform aims to enable India’s next wave of creators to learn from celebrity instructors, enable them to collaborate with other creators and help them produce impactful content at scale. The start-up envisions helping creators make a sustainable income from their creative passion to become the biggest platform in monetisable content creation.

Vipul Agrawal, co-founder at Unlu, said, “With the widespread reach and adoption of the internet, content creation has become a source of livelihood for many. As there is a massive boom in the online creator economy, we are delighted to come up with this cohort to help people master the art of singing and become great singers in the creator tech space.”

The cohort comprises a 50-member batch to help aspirants become established singers. As creative success involves collaboration with like-minded talent, members will get access to India’s largest curated community of singers, lyricists, composers and producers.

“Creative success doesn’t come in silos. It requires extensive efforts in building strong professional relationships. To make it easy for our creative learners, we, at Unlu, match everyone with a mentor and incentivise them to engage in peer-to-peer learning and collaboration, which, in turn, will focus on building career-accelerating relationships,” added Himanshu Periwal, co-founder, Unlu.

The cohort will include 100-plus hours of structured learning and 12-16 weeks of curated content with lifetime community access. The cohort will also facilitate learning from more than 15 experts and celebrity instructors to help them learn from the best and know the opportunities to make a financially sustainable career. The cohort will also enable the aspirants to record their first song and get million-plus views on each published song.