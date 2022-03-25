UGC issues notice regarding admission in Universities in China

As per the extant rules, UGC and AICTE do not recognize such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval.

University Grants Commission has issued a notice against admission to various degree programmes in the Univerisities in China for the current and upcoming academic years. The commission has warned students that China has imposed travel restrictions due to Covid-19 and all visas have been suspende since Novemner 2020.

Further the document stated that so far there has been no relaxation in the travel and several Indian stuents couls not continue their studies in China. However, Chinese authorities conveyed that the course will be conduct online.

The commission has warned students that UGC and AICTE do not recognise any such degree course done online without any prior approval. Therefore, students are advised to carefully choose the place for higher studies.

Below is the detailed public notice.

“In a public notice document the commission stated that “It has come to notice that a few Universities in People’s Republic of China have started issuing notices for admission to various degree programmes for the current and upcoming academic years.

In this context, any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of People’s Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020. A large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions. Further, the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online.

As per the extant rules, UGC and AICTE do not recognize such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval.

In view of the above, students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment or higher studies.”

Read also: Indian medical students abroad can now finish their incomplete internship in the country