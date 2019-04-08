Top MBA colleges in India 2019: Check the list of best B-Schools

Top MBA colleges in India 2019!

Top MBA colleges in India: The admission season is here and the search for top colleges among students has started. While students who appeared for their class 12th board examination last month are now looking for best undergraduate courses and colleges that they can pursue, whereas the students who have completed their Bachelors are now looking for Post Graduate courses. Among postgraduate courses, Master in Business Management (MBA) stands as the most popular programme among students.

While Management is the most popular career option for students, there is a lot of competition among students to grab a seat in one of the top B-Schools in the country. Admission to these top colleges is only possible when a student appears for a national level competitive examination to grab a seat. The selection of colleges is another hard task for any student. In order to ease that, the government along with many private firms annually release the list of top colleges in different categories.

The Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry ever since 2015, releases the list of top colleges every year. Similarly so, the list of top colleges was released by the government today under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019. Here is a list of the top 50 MBA colleges for students to check and then apply for then accordingly.

Top MBA colleges in India 2019:

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Indian Institute of Management Indore Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Xavier Labour Relations Institute Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Management Development Institute Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Indian Institute of Technology Madras S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Great Lakes Institute of Management Indian Institute of Management Raipur Symbiosis Institute of Business Management SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Management Rohtak Indian Institute of Management Shillong Indian Institute of Management Kashipur ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education International Management Institute New Delhi Indian Institute of Management Ranchi National Institute of Industrial Engineering Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad T. A. Pai Management Institute Jamia Millia Islamia Faculty of Management Studies Loyola Institute of Business Administration PSG College of Technology Fore School of Management Banaras Hindu University Nirma University Institute of Management Technology Alliance University Anna University Xavier University International Management Institute Kolkata Vellore Institute of Technology Institute for Financial Management and Research Panjab University Amity University Goa Institute of Management

Note: The data for the above list has been organised and managed by the HRD Ministry. One can check the full list of colleges for 2019 by visiting- https://www.nirfindia.org/2019/Ranking2019.html.