Top MBA colleges in India 2019: Check the list of best B-Schools

Top MBA colleges in India: The admission season is here and the search for top colleges among students has started. While students who appeared for their class 12th board examination last month are now looking for best undergraduate courses and colleges that they can pursue, whereas the students who have completed their Bachelors are now looking for Post Graduate courses. Among postgraduate courses, Master in Business Management (MBA) stands as the most popular programme among students.

While Management is the most popular career option for students, there is a lot of competition among students to grab a seat in one of the top B-Schools in the country. Admission to these top colleges is only possible when a student appears for a national level competitive examination to grab a seat. The selection of colleges is another hard task for any student. In order to ease that, the government along with many private firms annually release the list of top colleges in different categories.

The Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry ever since 2015, releases the list of top colleges every year. Similarly so, the list of top colleges was released by the government today under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2019. Here is a list of the top 50 MBA colleges for students to check and then apply for then accordingly.

Top MBA colleges in India 2019:

  1. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
  2. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
  3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
  4. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
  5. Indian Institute of Management Indore
  6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
  7. Xavier Labour Relations Institute
  8. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
  9. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  10. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  11. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  12. Management Development Institute
  13. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
  14. Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
  15. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  16. S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research
  17. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
  18. Great Lakes Institute of Management
  19. Indian Institute of Management Raipur
  20. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
  21. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
  22. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
  23. Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
  24. Indian Institute of Management Shillong
  25. Indian Institute of Management Kashipur
  26. ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
  27. International Management Institute New Delhi
  28. Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
  29. National Institute of Industrial Engineering
  30. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
  31. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
  32. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad
  33. T. A. Pai Management Institute
  34. Jamia Millia Islamia
  35. Faculty of Management Studies
  36. Loyola Institute of Business Administration
  37. PSG College of Technology
  38. Fore School of Management
  39. Banaras Hindu University
  40. Nirma University
  41. Institute of Management Technology
  42. Alliance University
  43. Anna University
  44. Xavier University
  45. International Management Institute Kolkata
  46. Vellore Institute of Technology
  47. Institute for Financial Management and Research
  48. Panjab University
  49. Amity University
  50. Goa Institute of Management

Note: The data for the above list has been organised and managed by the HRD Ministry. One can check the full list of colleges for 2019 by visiting- https://www.nirfindia.org/2019/Ranking2019.html.

