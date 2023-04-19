STEM Metaverse launches summer camp for young learners

Ed-tech platform STEM Metaverse has announced the launch of its three-month long online summer camp starting from April 18, 2023. The camp is designed for young learners to help them learn valuable skills and make the most of their summer, an official release said.

This camp is accessible to students in PAN India and offers a range of fun and engaging activities that encourage experiential learning, the release added. It is designed for students in Kindergarten to grade give.

The camp activities are divided into two parts – Explorer and Advance. The Explorer camp is meant for students who want to try out a new skill and see if it interests them, while the Advance camp enables students to dive deeper into their programme of choice.

The Explorer camp gives a feel of a variety of programmes suh as Creative Writing, Code a Game, Robotics, Indian Art forms, YouTubing and Become a Young Scientist, and Solving a Murder Mystery. The Advanced Camp, on the other hand, is best suited for Middle schoolers. It is outcome oriented and gives students a detailed and practical understanding, with programmes such as Becoming a Published Author, Building an App-controlled Car, Advance Python, Decrypting Algorithms, and Acrylic Painting. This is a more rigorous outcome-oriented programme wherein, your story will get published and sold, you will write full-fledged code, build databases, build an actual App controlled Car, and more.

Furthermore, the summer camp will loop in many of India’s renowned teachers from across the country to bring the best resources and experiences for students.. “At STEM Metaverse, we aim to bridge the gap between traditional teaching methods and the rapid global change in technology and innovation. Our summer camp is designed to provide an end-to-end practical learning platform for students, expanding STEM into STREAMM, which goes beyond just science and tech to offer a wider approach to Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, Math, and Mental Health,” Ritika Amit Kumar, CEO, co-founder, STEM Metaverse, said.

Students and parents can avail of a free demo class on any summer camp topic of their choice by registering at zoodle.in.