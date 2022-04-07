Software engineering is most in-demand jobs among Indian students, reveals Coursera Campus Skills Report

Ed-tech platform Coursera has released Campus Skills Report 2022 exploring career preferences, skill trends and proficiencies among students worldwide. The report reveals that in India, the most in-demand jobs for Coursera for Campus is software engineering with 18% aspirants. In addition, 15% of Indian aspirants choose to be data scientists, while 6% students, majorly from health science stream, selected data analysts as their top career choice. The report suggests that India has 13.6 million registered students in Coursera.

The top five courses opted by Indian students includes Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) from University of Michigan, Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere and Crash Course on Python, Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design, Technical Support Fundamentals from Google.

According to Coursera data, Indian students are preparing for jobs in the fast-growing digital economy, building foundational and emerging digital skills including HTML and CSS, cloud computing, blockchain and C programming. However, arts and humanities students who aspire to become professors and K-12 teachers are prioritizing communication, research, and writing skills. It also says that India has the highest number of registered campus students on Coursera.

According to the report, there is strong alignment between the skills trends among Indian campus learners on Coursera, and the country’s National Education Policy. It further shows that Indian higher education institutions are rapidly building digital competencies and exploring high-quality online learning options to prepare students with in-demand skills, bridge the industry-academia gap, and bolster employability.