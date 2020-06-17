Scrap pending CBSE Class 10, 12 exams in Delhi: Manish Sisodia writes to HRD Ministry

Stressing further on the risk of contagion during the exam, Sisodia has requested the HRD Minister to consider the option of scrapping the exams.

As the rescheduled date for the postponed CBSE class 10 and 12 is nearing and the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is rising sharply, the Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has written a letter to the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank.’ Sisodia has suggested that making arrangements for eligible students to appear in the exam will be ‘difficult.’

Sisodia listed the number of school buildings that have been put to use by the Delhi government to aid public health and social service amid the pandemic. He said as many as 251 school buildings are in use for the distribution of dry ration to the needy people33 school buildings have been assigned as hunger relief centers and 39 have been marked as shelter homes for homeless people in the capital. There are migrant camps running in 10 school buildings while quarantine centers are running in as many school buildings.

Stressing further on the risk of contagion during the exam, Sisodia has requested the HRD Minister to consider the option of scrapping the exams scheduled next month and rather rely on school-based internal assessment including periodic tests, term exams etc to promote students into next standards.

He also reminded Nishank of the fact that the Class 12 exams have huge stakes riding on it and he suggested that subjecting students with an environment of ‘uncertainty’ and anxiousness would not be fair to them.

Going further ahead, Sisodia also appraised the HRD Minister on the number of demarcated containment zones in the capital city–241 and said that the number of such zones will rise further as the number of cases are piling up in the state.

As per Sisodia, the Delhi government needs to set up as many as 80,000 beds to meet the surge in demand for hospital beds and the Kejriwal-led government has planned to use auditoriums in 242 schools to set up additional beds to meet the requirements of people infected with Covd-19. Hence, holding exams in school buildings where patients will be admitted for treatment will be too big a risk to take for the sake of the exam.