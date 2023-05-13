Samsung Innovation Campus empowers 383 students in future tech domains at University of Lucknow.

The University of Lucknow has completed the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, Big Data, and Coding and Programming courses for the first batch of 383 students under Samsung India’s flagship CSR programme, Samsung Innovation Campus. The programme is part of Samsung’s commitment to being India’s strong partner and working together with the government to empower the country’s youth and strengthen its vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia. The total number of students to be trained under the programme at the University of Lucknow is 775. The first batch of 383 students consisted of 110 in AI, 62 in IoT, 51 in Big Data, and 160 in Coding and Programming, according to an official release.

Samsung Innovation Campus programme was launched across eight campuses in India with the aim of upskilling 3,000 less-privileged youth in the domains of future technology such as AI, IoT, Big Data, and Coding & Programming to help them secure relevant job placements. The programme targets youth aged 18-25 years to equip them with the necessary skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, thereby enhancing their employability, the release mentioned.

“Skill development of youth is a key priority of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. We welcome this initiative by Samsung that will impart employment-oriented future tech skills to our students. Samsung has been a strong partner of Uttar Pradesh for many years, and this program will further strengthen our bond,” Yogi Adityanath, chief minister, Uttar Pradesh, said.

The Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), an entity approved by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), is responsible for the implementation of the programme through its network of authorised training and education partners across the country. The programme involves instructor-led classroom training provided by ESSCI’s approved partners nationwide. Participants of the programme receive classroom training and will carry out hands-on capstone project work in their selected technology areas from among Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data, and Coding and Programming. Additionally, the program includes soft skills training to improve employability and provides job placements in relevant organisations to the enrolled youth, as per the release.

Also Read Why is moral education a must for children?

“Samsung has been in India for over 27 years now and Uttar Pradesh has been a hub for manufacturing and research-led initiatives for Samsung in this time. We are a committed partner to the growth story of India and Uttar Pradesh. Through Samsung Innovation Campus, we aim to train the youth of Uttar Pradesh in future tech domains and contribute to the further development of the state as well as strengthen our vision of Powering Digital India,” JB Park, president, CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn