Planning to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 without coaching? Here are some tips for you

JEE Advanced 2021: Looking to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 without coaching? Year after year, a lot of students crack the JEE Advanced exam without any coaching to get through to one of the 23 IITs. The thought of Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can be scary because it is among the most important exams to clear for aspiring engineers. Clearing the JEE Advanced means getting admission in one of the premier engineering colleges in India – the IITs. However, while scary, it is not impossible to clear the exam only through self-study. It does require careful planning. Thus, here are some tips, as per a report in The Indian Express, for aspiring engineers to crack the upcoming JEE Advanced in May 2021 without coaching.