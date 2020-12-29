Planning to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 without coaching? Here are some tips for you

The thought of Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can be scary because it is among the most important exams to clear for aspiring engineers.
JEE Advanced 2021: Looking to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 without coaching? Year after year, a lot of students crack the JEE Advanced exam without any coaching to get through to one of the 23 IITs. The thought of Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can be scary because it is among the most important exams to clear for aspiring engineers. Clearing the JEE Advanced means getting admission in one of the premier engineering colleges in India – the IITs. However, while scary, it is not impossible to clear the exam only through self-study. It does require careful planning. Thus, here are some tips, as per a report in The Indian Express, for aspiring engineers to crack the upcoming JEE Advanced in May 2021 without coaching.
One of the most important things is knowing the syllabus of the exam.
Once that is done, aspiring engineers must remember that teachers and several students recommend books that can be confusing. While self-studying, the best advice is to stick to books that they can easily comprehend, even if the books they’re foregoing are by famous authors. Books with easy languages work best, but they should make sure to find their comfort zone among the piles of books available. However, they must ensure that the book they choose has mocks, practice papers as well as exercises. Standard books for this exam include HC Verma and SL Arora.
Previous years’ question papers are a very important guide in telling the candidates about exam patterns, types of questions, as well as the weightage to topics. It is advised not to leave previous years’ question papers for the end. On the contrary, candidates should try and solve the questions of a topic once they are finished with that topic. It would give them an understanding of the level of preparation, as well as a morale boost.
Candidates can get a better understanding of how to prepare by talking to previous IITians or by following toppers’ interviews, and following them on social media. This can help in learning tips and tricks. Mock tests seem to be important according to previous toppers.
Preparing notes while studying is likely to keep the knowledge the candidates consumed in their head for a longer duration. Apart from that, these notes are also very likely to help them while they speed-study before the exam.
Hard work is important, but so is smart work. Candidates can mark important topics and consume them well at the beginning, keeping the low priority topics for later. They must also analyse their mock tests to track their progress so that they can prepare accordingly.
A daily schedule of goals to accomplish in the preparation would keep the candidates disciplined. However, they should make sure to include 100-150 practice questions for Chemistry, Maths and Physics daily.
HC Verma is the beginning point for preparation of Physics, after which candidates can proceed to IIT JEE questions from previous years directly. For Chemistry, knowing NCERT in and out is very important, while for Maths, NCERT is the best to understand all the concepts. After this, candidates must solve previous years’ question papers as much as possible.
A well-prepared candidate would be able to solve 100-120 questions within two hours. This type of targeted approach would help candidates manage their time during the exam in a more efficient manner. The more mock tests they solve, the better their exam time would be.