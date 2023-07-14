NxtWave aims to empower tech students with Generative AI workshop on world youth skills day.

NxtWave, an upskilling company, is organising a Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mega Workshop on July 30th, aimed at equipping aspiring tech students with the latest and emerging technologies. The workshop is strategically scheduled to align with the United Nations’ World Youth Skills Day, which falls on July 15th, highlighting the importance of empowering young individuals with essential skills, according to an official release.

The Generative AI Mega Workshop aims to provide students with the knowledge and skills to build an AI Avatar of themselves. This three-hour online session will be hosted by Rahul Attuluri, CEO, NxtWave.

“Our workshop is designed to provide students with an understanding of the key Generative AI concepts and equip them with essential skills that every student must have in this AI era. They will also do a hands-on project that they can complete in under three hours,” Attuluri, said.

The workshop is a part of NxtWave’s commitment to fostering a mega learning community. Students who participate in the workshop will earn a certificate issued by NxtWave.