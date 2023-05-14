NCERT, CyberPeace launch eRaksha competition 2023

As part of the G20 Cyber Security initiatives, NCERT and CyberPeace have launched a cyber safety competition for students and teachers across schools and colleges. eRaksha Competition 2023 was launched at CIET-NCERT during the expert group discussion, and broadcasted to lakhs of homes through PM eVIDYA DTH Channels, NCERT Official YouTube Channel and CyberPeace TV.

The participants are encouraged to ideate, innovate and create on the topic. They reflect on their responsibilities in cyberspace and come up with innovative ideas, which they develop further using their creative expressions. The creations in the form of posters, paintings, videos, reels, shorts, poems, songs and skits. can be shared in the digital format on the eRaksha web portal. The participation is free and open to all stakeholders in the education ecosystem.

Participation in eRaksha competitors over the last 4 years has crossed one lakh with representation from all the states of India. All the participants with valid entries have been given digital certificates and the merit holders and winners receiving medals and printed certificates. In order to encourage positive participation of the children and youth in their digital world, the winners have been awarded technology devices like the Tablets, AI driven Home devices like Alexa, eReaders like Kindle. The winners along with a parent are also provided with facility to travel to Delhi in a grand award ceremony, giving them the exposure and opportunities for networking and learning.

“Building trust and safety is very important in cyberspace, which has no physical boundaries. Through the eRaksha Competition, we engage and sensitise children and youth of the country to be responsible & ethical global netizens,” Major Vineet Kumar, founder, global president, CyberPeace, said.

Furthermore, Indu Kumar, head, DICT, NCERT, provided an overview of the fifth edition of the eRaksha competition and its guidelines. While talking about the journey of eRaksha she said, “eRaksha Competition has impacted over one lakh children and youth across the country since 2019. We hope to reach many more in 2023.“

