Maharashtra Class 10 SSC 2023 Result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education will declare the results for class 10 or MSBSHSE SSC results, on June 2, the state board announced. The announcement will take place at 11 am during a press conference held at the board’s Pune office. Students who have appeared for the SSC exams can check their results starting from 1 pm on the official websites mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and msbshse.co.in.

During the 2023 academic year, the SSC exams were conducted from March 2 to March 25. A total of 15,77,256 candidates had registered for the Maharashtra state board examination, with 3,54,493 students hailing from the Mumbai Division alone. Among the registered candidates, 8,44,116 were boys and 7,33,067 were girls. The exams were held across 5,033 examination centres.

Steps to check the result

Visit any of the official websites – mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org,msbshse.co.in

Click on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

In the previous year, the class 10 SSC results were declared on June 17. The 2022 exams took place from March 15 to April 4 and a total of 16,38,964 students had registered for the Maharashtra Board 2022 exams, with 8,89,506 boys and 7,49,458 girls. The overall pass percentage was 96.94%, with girls outperforming boys with a pass percentage of 97.96% compared to the boys’ pass percentage of 96.06%.

However, in 2021, the SSC exams were cancelled due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, and students were evaluated based on alternative assessment criteria.